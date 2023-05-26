Suspected Thieves Caught on Camera

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a group of suspected thieves. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to police, on the morning of Thursday, May 18th, officers were sent to the Salina Municipal Golf Course in regard to a vehicle burglary and the unlawful use of a financial card.

Several victims reported while they were golfing, an unknown subject entered their vehicles. The suspects stole the victim’s wallets which contained financial cards. The cards were later used at multiple retail establishments in Salina.

Several transactions totaling over $4200 were made with the stolen cards.

If you have any information concerning this incident, or identification of the individuals involved, call Crime Stoppers at 825-TIPS.

You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Leonard, case 2023-14293

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.