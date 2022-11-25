Salina, KS

Suspected Thieves Caught on Camera

Todd PittengerNovember 25, 2022

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a couple of thieves who were caught on camera. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say back on Friday, November 18th, two unknown individuals committed a vehicle burglary and theft in the parking lot of the Salina Target store. The victim reported over $400 worth of property was stolen from their vehicle while they were inside shopping.

After reviewing surveillance video, the burglary suspects could be seen shoplifting property from inside the store as well. The suspects left the scene in a silver 4 door passenger car.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Scheppelmann, case 2022-34486.

