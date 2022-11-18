Salina, KS

Suspected Thieves Caught on Camera

Todd PittengerNovember 18, 2022

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a couple of suspected thieves whose images were caught on camera. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the week.

Police say n Monday, November 14th, at approximately 7:20 AM, officers were sent to the YMCA at 570 YMCA Drive regarding multiple vehicle burglaries.

It was discovered a female suspect stole several vehicle keys from unsecured lockers in the locker room. She went into the parking lot and stole property, to include financial cards, from those vehicles.

The victim’s financial cards were used at two businesses in Salina. Surveillance video shows a second female suspect using the cards. She was dropped off at the businesses in a gray 4 door passenger car.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Newton, case 2022-33947.

 

CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

 

