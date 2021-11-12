Salina, KS

Suspected Thieves Caught on Camera

Todd PittengerNovember 12, 2021

Police are asking for the public’s’ help in locating a suspected thieves caught on camera. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on November 7th a 39-year old Salina resident reported his wallet missing. The victim then received notification that his credit cards were being used at Walmart, 2900 S. 9th Street.

At Walmart, witnesses advised that two suspicious men were attempting to make purchases on November 7th, cycling through several credit cards which resulted in declined transactions, until one card worked. This was found to be the victim’s credit card from his missing wallet.

Surveillance video showed the potential persons who were making the above mentioned purchases and the vehicle in which they traveled.

Both men were dressed in darker clothing and their vehicle appears to be a white full-sized passenger car.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual(s) involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Scheppelmann, case 2021-34904/34905.

 

 

 

