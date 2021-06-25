Salina, KS

Now: 74 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 91 ° | Lo: 66 °

Suspected Thieves Caught on Camera

Todd PittengerJune 25, 2021

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips in a case involving a thief who was caught on camera. The case is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

According to the agency, on Thursday, June 10th, deputies responded to the 2400 block of E Water Well Road for a report of a vehicle burglary. Sometime between 9 AM and noon unknown suspect(s) entered a vehicle which was parked in a parking lot and stole a debit card and credit card.

Later on Thursday, June 10th, deputies took a second report of a vehicle burglary which  had occurred in the 3000 block of South Holmes Road. Sometime between 10 AM and 11 AM unknown suspect(s) entered a locked vehicle which was parked in a parking lot and stole a credit card.

On Thursday, June 10th, the credit and debit cards from both victims were used at the Walmart in Salina to purchase items to include multiple $200 prepaid gift cards. The suspects were two unidentified white males.

Total loss & damage is estimated to be in excess of $4,000.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit these crimes, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you are not required to give your name.

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Suspected Thieves Caught on Camera

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is seeking tips in a case involving a thief who was caught on cam...

June 25, 2021 Comments

Pedestrian Hit by Car

Kansas News

June 25, 2021

Thief Steals Car

Kansas News

June 25, 2021

Overdoses Prompt Health Alert

Kansas News

June 25, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Pedestrian Hit by Car
June 25, 2021Comments
Thief Steals Car
June 25, 2021Comments
Overdoses Prompt Health A...
June 25, 2021Comments
Summer Events Back on Cam...
June 25, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices