Suspected Thieves Caught on Camera

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips in a case involving a thief who was caught on camera. The case is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

According to the agency, on Thursday, June 10th, deputies responded to the 2400 block of E Water Well Road for a report of a vehicle burglary. Sometime between 9 AM and noon unknown suspect(s) entered a vehicle which was parked in a parking lot and stole a debit card and credit card.

Later on Thursday, June 10th, deputies took a second report of a vehicle burglary which had occurred in the 3000 block of South Holmes Road. Sometime between 10 AM and 11 AM unknown suspect(s) entered a locked vehicle which was parked in a parking lot and stole a credit card.

On Thursday, June 10th, the credit and debit cards from both victims were used at the Walmart in Salina to purchase items to include multiple $200 prepaid gift cards. The suspects were two unidentified white males.

Total loss & damage is estimated to be in excess of $4,000.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit these crimes, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you are not required to give your name.