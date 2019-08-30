Suspected Thief Caught on Camera

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in catching a suspected thief who was caught on camera.

According to the Salina Police Department, on Monday of this week a man shoplifted multiple items from the Salina Wal-Mart. He returned some of those items for credit before leaving

the store with the remaining unpaid items.

The suspect is described as a white male mid-20-early-30s, brown hair, mustache, and goatee, with ear gauges. He was wearing a white plaid shirt, sunglasses, and a black baseball cap.”

Salina Police Detectives are seeking information on this person’s identity.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.