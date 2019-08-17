Suspected Thief Caught on Camera

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who was caught on camera using credit/debit cards which are not hers at multiple locations.

Police say in July a series of frauds occurred at Walgreens, Dollar General, Kwik Shop, Spangles, Pizza Hut, and Walmart, in Salina where credit/debit cards were used without the victim’s permission.

A person of interest was identified through various store videos. The person was described as a white female, late 20-early 30’s, brown shoulder-length hair, wearing glasses.

Salina Police Detectives are seeking information on this person’s identity.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

The crime is this week’s Salina Crimestoppers crime of the week.

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)