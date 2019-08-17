Salina, KS

Now: 70 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 93 ° | Lo: 71 °

Suspected Thief Caught on Camera

Todd PittengerAugust 17, 2019

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who was caught on camera using credit/debit cards which are not hers at multiple locations.

Police say in July a series of frauds occurred at Walgreens, Dollar General, Kwik Shop, Spangles, Pizza Hut, and Walmart, in Salina where credit/debit cards were used without the victim’s permission.

A person of interest was identified through various store videos. The person was described as a white female, late 20-early 30’s, brown shoulder-length hair, wearing glasses.

Salina Police Detectives are seeking information on this person’s identity.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

The crime is this week’s Salina Crimestoppers crime of the week.

 

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Math / Science Academy to Host Info...

High-achieving high school students who have high ambitions, and their families, are invited to meet...

August 17, 2019 Comments

Suspected Thief Caught on Camera

Top News

August 17, 2019

Central Kansas Outdoors – 8/17

Sports News

August 16, 2019

Royals designate Billy Hamilton, re...

Sports News

August 16, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Math / Science Academy to...
August 17, 2019Comments
Saline County Sheriff truck
Crossbows Stolen
August 16, 2019Comments
Burglars Scared Out of Ba...
August 16, 2019Comments
Arson Suspected in Salina...
August 16, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH