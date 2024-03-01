Suspected Thief Caught on Camera

Salina Police are seeking tips in a case involving a suspected thief who was caught on camera. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to police, on Saturday, February 17th, a subject reported they were shopping at Marshall’s retail store on S. 9th Street between approximately 2:30 PM and 4:15PM. As the subject was leaving the business they noticed their Hobo wallet missing. The wallet contained U.S. currency, identification, and multiple bank cards.

A search of the store did not locate the wallet.

The subject later received an alert indicating of a possible fraud on one of the missing bank cards. It was learned the card had been used at Walmart, 2900 S. 9 th that same day at about 4:20 PM. The suspect was able to complete two separate $500 transactions in which American Express gift cards were purchased.

Surveillance video identified the possible suspect leaving the business.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at:

https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Ediger, case 2024-4964/5603.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.