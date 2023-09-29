Suspected Thief Caught on Camera

Salina Police are seeking tips involving a suspected thief who was caught on camera. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on the morning of Sunday, September 9th, officers were sent to the 2300 block of Melrose in Salina in regards to a vehicle burglary and unlawful use of a financial card.

The victim reported their wallet was stolen from their vehicle the previous day while it was parked at their residence and the Salina Country Club. The suspect stole the victim’s wallet from inside the vehicle, which contained financial cards.

The cards were later used at multiple retail establishments in Salina, McPherson and Wichita. Several transactions totaling over $4,500 were made with the stolen cards.

Surveillance video shows a suspect using the stolen financial cards to make a purchase. The suspect walks with a limp and was seen driving a silver or beige 4 door passenger car.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Wymore, case 2023-28170.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.