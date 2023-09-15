Suspected Thief Caught on Camera

Salina Police are seeking tips in connection with a case involving the use of a stolen financial card which was caught on camera. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

Police say on Wednesday, September 6th, officers took a report of a Criminal Use of a Financial Card. The victim reported her financial card was missing and had been used multiple times without her permission at four locations in Salina.

Video surveillance shows a suspect using the card to purchase fuel at Flying J, 2250 N. Ohio St., in a black 4 door passenger car.

Later, the subject made a purchase at McDonald’s, 1100 E. Iron, and arrived in a white Dodge 4 door passenger car.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Grisham, case 2023-27746.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.