Suspected Thief Caught on Camera

Police are asking for public’s help in identifying a theft suspect who was caught on camera. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Tuesday, July 25th, officers were dispatched to Shoe Carnival at 2584 S. 9th St., in regard to a theft.

Employees reported at approximately 5:20 P.M. they witnessed an individual enter the store and select a pair of shoes. The suspect put the new shoes on left their old shoes in the box. They replaced the box

containing the old shoes on the shelf before exiting the store.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Grisham, case 2023-22566.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.