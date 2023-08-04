Suspected Thief Caught on Camera

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of multiple thefts from a grocery store. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say back on July 24th officers were dispatched to Dillon’s at 1235 E. Cloud St. in regards to a theft. Employees reported between 9:30 A.M. and 10:30 A.M. a subject entered the store and attempted to shoplift various meat products valued at nearly $400. The subject was recognized by employees who have witnessed him commit multiple meat thefts in the past.

The subject was described as a black male wearing a hat, face mask and carrying a cane.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Melby, case 2023- 22402

You could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.