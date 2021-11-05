Suspected Thief Caught on Camera

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglar. The case is the this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say a Salina resident reported a vehicle burglary possibly occurring in the 1200 block of E Woodland. He reported the theft occurred between 8:30 AM on October 12th and 5:30 PM on October 13th.

During the theft, two checks with a total value of $1,375 were taken. Officers learned the two checks were negotiated on 10/21/2021, at the First Bank Kansas, 235 S Santa Fe.

Surveillance video shows a maroon vehicle, possibly a Buick, pull up to the ATM. A female is seen in the driver seat, with another subject with a flat-billed ball-cap in the passenger seat.

Officers are attempting to identify and locate the driver of the car.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual(s) involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tipsters may also contact

the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officers Harris / Kerby, cases 2021-32109/ 32762.