Suspected Thief Caught on Camera

Todd PittengerJuly 2, 2021

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected thief who was caught on camera. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say back on June 23rd officers took a report which indicated a theft occurred at West Crawford Laundry, 1515 W Crawford, in Salina.

The victim reported approximately $500.00 was taken from several vending machines in the facility.

Video from the scene showed the crime happened on June 22, 2021, between 3:35 – 4:05 PM. The person responsible for the theft appeared to be a white male, bald, wearing a black T-shirt and shorts.

If you have any information concerning this event or identification of the individual(s) involved, call Crime Stoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit
https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)

 

