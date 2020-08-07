Suspected Thief Caught on Camera

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected shoplifter. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on June 28th between between 6:50 and 6:55 PM, a theft occurred at the Dillon’s grocery store at 2350 Planet Avenue. A man shoplifted packages of meat from the store.

The man placing one package of meat down his pants. He failed to ring another package at the self-checkout.

The approximate value is $50.00.

The man was described as a Hispanic male, in hid mid to late 30’s, with a mustache and beard stubble. He was wearing a red Kansas City Chief’s baseball hat, a gray T-shirt, gray pants with paint splatter, and gray tennis shoes with green laces.

If you have any information concerning this event or identification of this individual, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name. 2020-18843.