Suspected Shoplifters Caught on Camera

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women accused of stealing multiple items from a Salina beauty store. The incident is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on September 19th between 6:50 PM to 7:00 PM, two women were in the Ulta Store located at 2450 S 9th Street. They allegedly shoplifted multiple bottles of perfume valued at $1,470. They left the store and entered a grey passenger car and fled the scene.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.