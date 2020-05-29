Suspected Shoplifter Caught on Camera

Salina Police are asking for help in identifying a suspected shoplifter who was caught on camera. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to police, on May 7thbetween 6:00-6:36 PM, a female shoplifted at Menards, 809 Virginia Court.

The female appeared to be in her 20-30s and was wearing a mask. She had a short“buzz-cut” hairstyle. The person was wearing a grey long-sleeved shirt with black sleeves, tan knee-length

shorts, and black shoes. The person was wearing glasses.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org

to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name. 20-14617.