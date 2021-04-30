Suspected Shoplifter Caught on Camera

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected shoplifter who was caught on camera. the crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to police officers are investigated a shoplifting which occurred on April 22nd between 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM, at Ace Hardware at 321 S. Broadway Blvd, Salina.

The suspect is a white female 28-36 years of age, 5’08, approximately 200 pounds, wearing a blue jacket, black shirt, and jeans.

If you have any information concerning this event or identification of the individual(s) involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.