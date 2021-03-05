Suspected Shoplifter Caught on Camera

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected shoplifter who was caught on camera. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say back on February 19th, a woman at the Dillions grocery store at 1235 E Cloud placed $100.00 of merchandise in a cart and left the store without paying for the items.

The person was described as a white female, medium build, dark hair with highlights, and wearing a sling on her arm. She had several small children with her. She was wearing a dark coat and printed pants.

The person left the parking lot in a gray colored SUV.

If you have any information concerning this individual or event, you can also call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/createreport/ anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.