Salina, KS

Now: 45 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 61 ° | Lo: 36 °

Suspected Shoplifter Caught on Camera

Todd PittengerMarch 5, 2021

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected shoplifter who was caught on camera. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say back on February 19th, a woman at the Dillions grocery store at 1235 E Cloud placed $100.00 of merchandise in a cart and left the store without paying for the items.

The person was described as a white female, medium build, dark hair with highlights, and wearing a sling on her arm. She had several small children with her. She was wearing a dark coat and printed pants.

The person left the parking lot in a gray colored SUV.

If you have any information concerning this individual or event, you can also call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/createreport/ anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Suspected Shoplifter Caught on Came...

Salina Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspected shoplifter who was caught ...

March 5, 2021 Comments

Final Day of Radiothon

Top News

March 5, 2021

Sacred Heart’s Season Ends in...

Sports News

March 4, 2021

Jayhawks Use Big Second Half to Ove...

Sports News

March 4, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Local Vaccination Pace In...
March 4, 2021Comments
Hospital Modifies Visitor...
March 4, 2021Comments
Lottery Player Wins $22,0...
March 4, 2021Comments
Great Plains Enters Into ...
March 4, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices