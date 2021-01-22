Salina, KS

Suspected Shoplifter Caught on Camera

Todd PittengerJanuary 22, 2021

Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspected shoplifter who was caught on camera. The crime is this week’s Salina Crimestoppers crime of the week.

According to the Salina Police Department, on January 7th at 08:20 pm a person entered Menard’s in Salina and shoplifted several items of household goods. The suspect then left in a black Ford Mustang.

The suspect was a white female wearing a light colored jacket and pants.

If you have any information concerning this event or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not
required to give your name.

 

      

 

 

