Suspected “Porch Pirate” Caught

The discovery of abandoned Amazon packaging prompts an arrest.

According to Salina Police, on Wednesday a citizen located an Amazon package in the 1400 block of S. Ohio. The package had an address from the 1100 block of Louise Lane. Contact was made with the person listed on the packaging, who confirmed he had not received his order. The order contained three sets of U18 earbuds and a set of stainless-steel engine block studs. Total loss was valued at about $120. The citizen indicated there had been a male sleeping in the bushes in the area.

On Thursday at about 9:00 AM, officers were sent to the 1300 block of E. Minneapolis in reference to a male who attempted to open a door to the home of a 31-year-old female. When the male found the door locked, he then attempted to open a car door at the same home. When he found the vehicle locked he began walking away.

Officers arrived in the area and located the male a short distance away. He was identified as 19-year-old, Martin Cisnero-Gonzales. Cisnero-Gonzales matched the description of the male sleeping in the bushes in the 1400 block of S. Ohio.

Police say marijuana was located on Cisnero-Gonzales along with a set of U18 earbuds. Two other sets of earbuds were later recovered in Cisnero-Gonzales’ property in the area of 1200 block of E. Cloud.

Cisnero-Gonzales was booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which could include attempted Burglary, 2 counts of Criminal Trespass, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Theft.