Suspected Poacher Nabbed During Traffic Stop

A suspected poacher was arrested by couple of Kansas law enforcement agencies working together.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, during an overnight traffic stop Saturday in Douglas County a sheriff deputy observed blood coming out of the trunk of the car and a .22 caliber rifle in the passenger compartment. Further investigation by the deputy, and a game warden who was called to assist, concluded with a freshly killed deer being found in the trunk.

The warden booked the driver of the car into the Douglas County jail on multiple charges relating to the poaching of the deer including taking a deer in closed season.