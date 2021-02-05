Suspected Park Vandals Caught on Camera

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a park vandalism case. The case is this week’s Salina Crimestoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Tuesday of this week Salina Parks and Recreation reported damage to a metal and glass display case at the Eric Stein Stage in Oakdale Park.

Area video cameras confirmed 4 individuals were associated with the damage on Friday, January 29th. The persons appeared to be three males, and a female.

If you have any information concerning this event or identification of the individual(s) involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.



CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE