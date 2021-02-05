Salina, KS

Now: 28 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 52 ° | Lo: 24 °

Suspected Park Vandals Caught on Camera

Todd PittengerFebruary 5, 2021

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a park vandalism case. The case is this week’s Salina Crimestoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Tuesday of this week Salina Parks and Recreation reported damage to a metal and glass display case at the Eric Stein Stage in Oakdale Park.

Area video cameras confirmed 4 individuals were associated with the damage on Friday, January 29th. The persons appeared to be three males, and a female.

If you have any information concerning this event or identification of the individual(s) involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.


CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Suspected Park Vandals Caught on Ca...

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a park vandalism case. T...

February 5, 2021 Comments

Wider Group Soon to be Vaccinated

COVID-19 Top News

February 5, 2021

UK Variant COVID Case is FHSU Stude...

COVID-19 Kansas News

February 5, 2021

Knights Dominate Beloit in League P...

Sports News

February 4, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

UK Variant COVID Case is ...
February 5, 2021Comments
Working The Vaccine Puzzl...
February 4, 2021Comments
Gov. Unveils Economic Gro...
February 4, 2021Comments
Vehicle and Belongings St...
February 4, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices