Suspected Forger Caught on Camera

Todd PittengerJuly 30, 2021

Salina Police ae asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in forger case who was caught on camera. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say that back on July 11th officers took a forgery report from a Salina resident. This resident reported their personal checks were used in Emporia and in Salina.

An investigation revealed one of the victim’s checks was used at Walmart in Salina on July 1st at 1:55 PM. The video showed the person involved was a white female, 20-30 years of age, wearing a dark-colored Nike hoodie, shorts, white shoes, and brown hair.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.

Tipsters may also contact Officer Ashley Gellinger at the Salina Police Department, (785) 826-7210. Case
2021-20766

