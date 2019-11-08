Salina, KS

Suspected Counterfeiter Caught on Camera

Todd PittengerNovember 8, 2019

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who passed counterfeit money at a Salina truck stop.  The crime is this week’s Salina Crimestoppers crime of the week.

According to police, on October 30th a person entered the Flying J Travel Center, located at 2250 N Ohio and passed counterfeit currency. The suspect was described as a black male with short
“dreads”, beard and glasses.

The suspect made a purchase. This person may have been involved in an additional event at the same location within the preceding week.

Salina Police Detectives are seeking information on the suspect’s identity.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name

