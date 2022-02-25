Salina, KS

Suspected Counterfeiter Caught on Camera

Todd PittengerFebruary 25, 2022

Salina Police are seeking tips in a case involving counterfeit money being passed. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say  in Saturday, February 19th, officers took several reports of a subject passing counterfeit bills at businesses in Salina. A total of seven businesses reported a female subject came into their businesses and passed a counterfeit $100 bill. Many of the businesses accepted the counterfeit bill(s) as legal tender.

The subject was observed leaving some of the businesses in a vehicle, which was described as a silver 4 door passenger car with an Arizona tag.  The subject is described as a white female between 20-30 years old, medium build with long dark hair.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Det. Constantino, case 2022-4776.

 

