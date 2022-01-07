Suspected Counterfeiter Caught on Camera

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was caught on camera allegedly trying to pass counterfeit money. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on December 23rd, officers took a report of counterfeiting, which occurred at Casey’s, 1100 E Iron Street. The reporting person said at 3:15 PM, a male came into the store and attempted to pass a $50.00 bill to pay for gas. The bill was found to be counterfeit.

The person left the store and drove away in the vehicle, which was described as a reddish-orange Chevrolet pick-up, with silver and white stripes. There was a suspected Arizona tag, which appeared to say “BANGKOK” as the tag number. The pick-up had no tailgate.

The male was described as an Asian male, 30-40 years of age. He was between 5’2 – 5’6” tall, medium build, with very short dark hair.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Harris, case 2021- 39934.