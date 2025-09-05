Suspected Copper Thief Arrested

A man was caught early Friday morning trying to steal copper from a building.

According to Salina Police, at around 2:00 AM officers and deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of W. Grand Ave. in reference to a subject attempting to steal copper from a building. Upon arrival in the area, officers located Brian Glanzer a short distance from the call location. It was determined Glanzer had warrants out of Saline County and Ottawa County.

Glanzer was taken into custody and suspected methamphetamine, and paraphernalia were located on his person.

Glanzer was booked into the Saline County Jail in connection with the warrants, and also possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.