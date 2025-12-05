Suspected Car Thief Caught

A vehicle stolen in Nebraska was recovered in Abilene, and the thief who allegedly stole it was arrested.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday at approximately 12:30 PM, a deputy located a Toyota Avalon in the area of East 1st Street and Bonebrake Street that had been reported stolen out of Nebraska. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time it was recovered. The vehicle was processed and evidence was collected. The vehicle was towed for safekeeping until it can be returned to the owner.

Investigators developed a suspect, and the next day arrest of Christopher Madison Bryant of Abilene. He could face a charge of theft.