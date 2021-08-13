Suspected Burglars Sought

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a couple of suspected burglars. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say back on August 1st they were alerted to several vehicle burglaries. Investigation revealed that three individuals burglarized several vehicles in the Magnolia Hill’s Estates area (Brookfield Dr.) and Red Top Ridge area between 3:30 A.M. and 5:00 A.M.

The three suspects were utilizing a small 4-door white car to commit the burglaries. Debit cards taken from the vehicles were used at local businesses in Salina by one of the involved suspects between 7:00 A.M. and 8:00 A.M. on August 1st. The suspect who used the stolen debit cards is a light-skinned black male wearing New Balance black and white sweatpants with a black hooded sweatshirt. He purchased several lottery tickets with the stolen debit cards. Another involved subject is a white male with glasses and a beard.

If you have any information concerning these events, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name. Tipsters may also contact Detective Randy Constantino at the Salina Police Department, (785) 826-7210.