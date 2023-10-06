Suspected Burglar Caught on Camera

Salina Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspected burglar who was caught on camera. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say On October 5th officers were sent to Access Storage at 1433 N.9th Street to a report of a burglary. The storage unit owner located a lock which had been broken off a unit.

After reviewing surveillance video, it was learned an unknown suspected had damaged the lock and stolen property from inside the unit. The suspect entered the unit at approximately 10:40 PM on October 4th. After reviewing additional video the suspect was also seen at the storage unit earlier in the day.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call

Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Taylor, case 2023-

30960.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.