Salina, KS

Now: 41 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 43 ° | Lo: 35 °

Suspected Arsonist Caught

KSAL StaffMarch 23, 2022

A Salina man is facing arson charges after he allegedly lit a fire in the basement of an acquaintance’s home.

Police Captain Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that crews from the Salina Fire Department were sent to the 200 block of N. Phillips Ave. on Tuesday in response to the blaze. Police say there were four occupants inside the home when 35-year-old Brandon L. Kittrell went downstairs to start the fire. Kittrell fled the scene but was taken into custody a short time later at the Airliner Motel on N. Broadway.

He is now facing charges that could include aggravated arson, aggravated burglary, interference with law enforcement and possession of a stimulant.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Pancake Feast, Auction, Raffle to B...

A fund raising event for the Kansas Honor Flight program is planned in Salina this weekend. The Sali...

March 23, 2022 Comments

USD 305 Plans For Severe Weather

Top News

March 23, 2022

Suspected Arsonist Caught

Kansas News

March 23, 2022

Storage Unit and RV Burglarized

Kansas News

March 23, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Pancake Feast, Auction, R...
March 23, 2022Comments
Suspected Arsonist Caught
March 23, 2022Comments
Storage Unit and RV Burgl...
March 23, 2022Comments
570,000 Chickens to be Sl...
March 23, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices