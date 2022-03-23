Suspected Arsonist Caught

A Salina man is facing arson charges after he allegedly lit a fire in the basement of an acquaintance’s home.

Police Captain Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that crews from the Salina Fire Department were sent to the 200 block of N. Phillips Ave. on Tuesday in response to the blaze. Police say there were four occupants inside the home when 35-year-old Brandon L. Kittrell went downstairs to start the fire. Kittrell fled the scene but was taken into custody a short time later at the Airliner Motel on N. Broadway.

He is now facing charges that could include aggravated arson, aggravated burglary, interference with law enforcement and possession of a stimulant.