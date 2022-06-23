Suspect Vehicle in Missing Person Case

Salina Police have found a suspect vehicle in a missing person case and are asking for the public’s help in determining locations where it may have been.

The agency says through the course of the investigation investigators developed information that the Chevrolet Express van was possibly used to facilitate the disappearance of Nathan Thompson. The Salina Police Department has the van in its possession.

Police are asking the public for any information they can provide with regards to the van since June 9th, 2022, especially any sightings in rural areas.

The case dates back to a mobile home fire on June 13th when the Salina Fire Department responded to a trailer home fire located at 1635 Elgin. Once the fire was extinguished the fire department determined no one was at home but has since classified the fire as arson.

Police received information from neighbors that 44-year-old Nathan Thompson, who had been residing in the trailer home, has not been seen for approximately one week. Thompson’s family members have not spoken to him in the last seven days and are unaware of his location. In addition, he failed to appear for a scheduled court hearing in Salina Municipal Court on June 14, 2022.

The Salina Police Department has received information that foul play may be involved in Thompson’s disappearance.

If you have have information concerning his disappearance, or the vehicle, please contact the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210. You may also call Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS or make an online tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210 and ask to speak to Detective Lemon, case 2022-17281.