Suspect Tased on Apartment Balcony

A Salina man was jailed after a physical altercation with a cop.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 24-year-old Donavan Green was arrested after officers were sent to the Craft Manor Apartments on South 9th Street to investigate a domestic dispute with a 43-year-old male Friday night around 10:30pm.

Police say Green answered the door and became argumentative and then physical with two officers. At one point an officer reported he thought he was going to be pushed over the second story balcony of the complex.

Green was tased before being handcuffed and he’s now facing charges that could include aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer and domestic battery.