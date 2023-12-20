Suspect Sought in Triple Car Theft Case

Salina Police are looking for a known suspect who is accused of stealing three cars in less than 24-hours.

According to Captain Jim Feldman, police are investigating a string of vehicle thefts that occurred between 4:45pm Tuesday and 6am Wednesday morning.

The spree began at the Kwik Shop at 1727 W. Crawford when the owner of a 2016 Kia left her car running and unlocked in the parking lot. Moments later a male suspect jumped in and drove away.

The thief abandoned the car in the 900 block of W. Walnut after a short police chase. About four hours later, the suspect grabbed a car that was left running outside Little Caesar’s Pizza on E. Crawford.

Cops saw the thief in the 2004 Ford Taurus at the intersection of Crawford and Broadway and gave chase but later found the vehicle abandoned in the 600 block of Whittinghill.

A third theft occurred at 6am on Wednesday morning after a driver left her 2013 Ford Focus running and unlocked at the Kwik Shop on Fairdale Road.

A short high speed chase on a dirt road through dusty conditions was called off by police due to safety concerns.

Authorities have identified the male suspect through surveillance video and are actively seeking his arrest.