Suspect Sought in Stabbing

Salina Police are investigating a stabbing after a homeless man was attacked near a church.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that the 40-year-old victim was transported to the hospital with a serious knife wound to his abdomen on Wednesday night.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the 200 block of South 7th Street after the man was attacked near the Immanuel Lutheran Church around 9pm. The victim told police the suspect is a male, but no other details were shared with the media.

The incident remains under investigation.