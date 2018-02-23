Suspect Sought in Salina Shooting

Salina Police are looking for a man who is considered armed and dangerous after he allegedly shot another man in the leg earlier this month.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 36-year-old Darren James Jackson Sr. has been identified as the gunman in a shooting that took place February 5th at a house in the 100 block of N. Front Street.

Upon arrival officers found a 40-year-old man lying in a yard with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

He told police he was visiting some friends when two male suspects entered the home and a fight broke out. The victim was shot once in the leg and then hauled out the backdoor and thrown over a fence by the two assailants – who also stole a large amount of cash from him.

A Saline County warrant has been issued for Jackson who is considered armed and dangerous. Police warn citizens not to approach or attempt to apprehend Jackson, but instead contact SPD at 785 823 7210 or at Crimestoppers at 825 TIPS. Jackson is a Hispanic male, 5-foot-11-inches, 198-pounds with black hair, brown eyes and multiple tattoos.

The victim was initially transported to Salina Regional Health Center and then onto Wesley Medical Center in Wichita to be treated for the bullet wound that broke two bones in his lower left leg.