Suspect Sought in Robbery

Salina Police are looking for a robbery suspect who pulled a stickup on a food delivery man.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that Thursday night around 11:50pm, a delivery man for DoorDash dropped off a food order at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Fairdale Road. As he walked back to his car he turned to find a white male, wearing a black beanie and black Addidas zipper jacket coming up from behind him.

The victim told officers the robber had one hand tucked up his sleeve – and may have been hiding a gun when he demanded money.

The victim handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and then hit the suspect with some pepper spray as he ran away.

A police dog was unable to track and find the suspect.