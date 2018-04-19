Suspect Sought in Rifle Theft

Police are investigating the theft of an assault style rifle from a Salina gun store in broad daylight.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Tuesday afternoon around 1pm a white male suspect entered Cleve’s Marine and Sporting Goods located at 136 S. Broadway and began a conversation with the clerk.

Police say when the employee walked into a back room, the suspect ran out the door with the rifle.

The 7.62 x39 caliber Century Arms RAS-47 is valued at $750.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 5-foot 9-inches tall with a closely trimmed beard.