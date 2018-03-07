Salina, KS

Suspect Sought in Manhattan Robbery

Todd PittengerMarch 7, 2018

Police in Manhattan are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person involved in a Wednesday armed robbery.

According to the Riley County Police Department, just after noon on Wednesday officers responded to a business alarm at Advance America Cash Exchange located at 610 Fort Riley Blvd in Manhattan. Prior to officers’ arrival, an employee alerted police that an armed robbery had taken place at the business and the suspect had since fled the area with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured during the incident.

The Riley County Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in the armed robbery. Anyone who may recognize the individual pictured is asked to contact the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.

Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

