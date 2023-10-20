Suspect Sought in Home Invasion Case

Salina Police are asking for the public’s in locating a man suspected of entering a home and committing a robbery at gunpoint back in September. A victim was stabbed during the incident, which is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to Salina Police, on September 20th at 9:18 PM officers were dispatched to the 300 block of N. Penn regarding an armed robbery.

Three victims inside the home reported two subjects entered the back door unannounced and demanded money. One of the suspects threatened the victims with a long gun, while the second suspect was in possession of a knife.

While trying to disarm the suspects, one of the victims was stabbed with the knife.

The suspects fled the area prior to police arrival.

A Saline County District Court arrest warrant has been issued in this case for 41 year old Phyroom “Thaloe” Ketkan of Salina. He could face charges which include:

2 counts Aggravated Robbery

Attempted Aggravated Robbery

2 counts Aggravated Battery

Aggravated Burglary

2 Counts Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Child Endangerment

Aggravated Intimidation of a Witness

Salina Police are looking for information on his whereabouts as well any information on the second suspect involved.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call

Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at:

https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Detective Carswell, case 2023-

29225.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.