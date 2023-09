Salina Police are looking for a known male suspect who allegedly broke a woman’s tooth during a domestic dispute.

Police Captain Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that on Sunday night around 10pm officers were sent to an apartment in the 700 block of Fairdale Road after a woman ran to her neighbors for help.

Police say the 55-year-old man grabbed the victim’s purse, choked her and threatened to kill her.

The suspect could face charges for criminal threats, robbery and aggravated domestic battery.