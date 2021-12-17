Suspect Sought in Battery Case

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a battery case. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stopper’s crime of the week.

Police say back on December 2nd, officers received a report of battery that occurred on Schilling near Centennial at 4:54 PM. The 50-year old female victim said was walking on Schilling, and was being followed by a male, who then approached her from behind and stuck her on her buttocks. The person was confronted about his actions and he made an improper comment towards the victim.

The person was later seen in the area and was photographed. He is a young white male, medium height and weight, and wears glasses. He has dark hair.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Grisham, case 2021-37605