Suspect Sought Following Officer Involved Shooting

A search was on Saturday morning for a suspect who was involved in an overnight officer involved shooting incident. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says they are investigating after an officer involved shooting occurred near Larned.

According to the agency, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance at approximately 2:10 a.m.

Preliminary information indicates on Saturday at approximately 1:30 a.m., a deputy from the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle along U.S. Highway 56, approximately three miles East of Larned. When the deputy approached the vehicle, he smelled marijuana, and two male occupants were asked to exit the vehicle. An altercation occurred during the pat down between the deputy and the male who had been the vehicle’s passenger. The deputy fired shots at the subject. The subject then fled on foot. He crossed the highway and was last seen running South from the area.

It is unknown if the subject was injured by gunfire. He remains at large. The deputy was not injured during the incident. The vehicle’s driver was taken to the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

Authorities ask for the public’s assistance in locating the subject, who has now been identified as Alejandro Alvarado, 21, from Lincoln, Neb., Alvarado is a Hispanic male, approximately 5 ft. 7 in. tall, weighing 150 lbs. He has a tattoo on his neck that reads “one hundred” in black script lettering. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark colored top with lighter colored sleeves.

Alvarado may be armed. If anyone sees him, or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to not approach him, but to call 911 or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Anonymous tips can also be made online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.