Suspect Shot Following Robbery, Chase

Todd PittengerJanuary 22, 2020

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting which occurred Tuesday morning along Highway 96 in Rush County.

According to the agency, at approximately 9:30 a.m., a Dollar General store in Dighton was robbed at gunpoint. A Ness County Sheriff’s deputy observed a blue Dodge Ram pickup matching the description of the vehicle used in the earlier armed robbery and attempted to stop it east of Ness City along Highway 96. The male driver of the vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit began.

The deputy pursued the Dodge Ram heading east along Highway 96 into Rush County. Rush County Sheriff’s deputies then deployed stop sticks, which flattened two tires on the vehicle. The driver continued traveling for several additional miles, but before his vehicle came to a complete stop, he forced a nearby pickup truck with a cattle trailer off the road.

The man then exited the Dodge Ram with a handgun, and attempted to carjack the bystander’s pickup truck. As this was occurring, the Ness County Sheriff’s deputy fired multiple shots, and the subject was struck.

EMS responded to the scene and the man was flown to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. He underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

Authorities are still working to confirm the man’s identity. A female passenger in the Dodge Ram was detained and questioned about the incident.

 

