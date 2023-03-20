Suspect Shot at Fort Riley Entrance

One person was shot during a disturbance at an entry gate at Fort Riley Monday morning.

According to the Army, on Monday morning at approximately 6:50 Fort Riley Military Police received a call about an incident at Trooper Gate. The initial report states that the suspect drove through the gate, was stopped by the automatic vehicle barrier, and after the suspect exited the vehicle, the situation escalated, ultimately leading to the suspect being shot by the guards.

The driver of the vehicle is receiving medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division and Fort Riley Military Police are investigating the incident.