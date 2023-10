A man is pleading guilty in the fentanyl-related death of a co-worker.

Thirty-five-year-old Tyler Ralls reportedly gave 35-year-old Michael Marsalla an M-30 pill that contained fentanyl while at work.

Marsalla was found unresponsive at his Valley Center home the next day, and autopsy revealed that Marsalla had died from fentanyl toxicity.

Ralls pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance which resulted in death, and he faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced on January 17th.