Suspect Linked to Two Seperate Crime Cases

A domestic disturbance and a drugs case, two seperate incidents, have been linked to the same Salina man.

Brandon Loder, 36, was arrested Monday morning and is facing requested charges of two counts of criminal damage to property, criminal threat, domestic battery and two counts of robbery alongside some drug and other miscellaneous charges.

Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that the first case started around 3:40 Saturday afternoon in the 900 block of Osage Ave. on reports of a domestic disturbance. Officers made contact with the 29-year-old female victim, who was the girlfriend of the suspect, later identified as Loder. The victim told police that Loder had struck her several times Friday night and took her cell phone in the process. The two had seperated on Saturday morning, and Loder was no longer at the residence.

Fast forward to Monday, and Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a deputy was sent to the 4000 block of N. Hedville Road for a report of an abandoned vehicle.

The deputy found a gray Toyota Camry in the area that had supposedly run out of gas. After the deputy ran the tag, it did not match up with the Camry. After running the VIN, the vehicle was believed to have been stolen.

Deputies then went to a nearby gas station, they found out that a man, later identified as Loder, had been inside and left a bag and the keys to the vehicle at the station.

Shortly after, a truck drove by with two people in it, and the driver dropped a person off and came back to the station. The driver told police that the man he dropped off up the road was trying to avoid the deputies.

The passenger turned out to be Loder, who was in possession of a gas can. Loder was taken into custody, and a pipe with methamphetamine residue was discovered during the arrest. Marijuana was also found, and Soldan said that Loder was uncooperative during the confrontation.

Hanus said that information on more cases connected to Loder will be released in the coming days after investigators finish their reports.