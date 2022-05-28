UPDATE: Suspect Killed In Deputy-Involved Shooting

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in rural Saline County late Friday night.

Local authorities tell KSAL News the shooting happened at a home on Holmes Road, where Saline County Sheriff Deputies were trying to arrest a suspect who had outstanding warrants.

The suspect came out on a porch with a gun in his waistband. He was shot after allegedly drawing on the deputies.

The suspect was killed, and another person at the house was injured as shots were fired. No deputies were injured.

The KBI tells KSAL News agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the officer-involved shooting that occurred in rural Saline County Friday night involving deputies from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office. One male subject was killed and one female subject was injured during the incident. No law enforcement officers were injured.

The shooting occurred around 10:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of S. Holmes in Salina.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is expected to release more specific details later on Saturday.