Suspect in Walmart Assault Sought

Police are trying to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a woman at the Salina Walmart. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

According to Police the incident happened on Monday of this week at about 5:30 PM inside Walmart at 2900 S. 9 th, An unknown male approached her, “flipped” her off, shoulder checked her, and attempted to spit on her as he walked past. The male then exited out the automotive section and entered the passenger side of a blue Chevy Silverado before leaving the area.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at:

https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2026-8674.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.